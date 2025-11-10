Jesse Eisenberg's THE ZIEGFELD FILES Extends Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to demand, Studio Seaview’s presentation of Jesse Eisenberg’s The Ziegfeld Files, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, is adding three more performances. The new performances are set for December 7 at 3pm and 7pm, and December 8 at 7pm.

Eisenberg’s new solo play, read by the actor, is presented between performances of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot.

The Ziegfeld Files is built from therapy recordings of a new father struggling to connect to his baby. He talks about copying machines, early man, breastfeeding classes, failed jokes, sour oranges, and Haitian revolutionary Toussaint Louverture. The result is something funny, uncomfortable, and unexpectedly tender—a portrait of marriage, fatherhood, and the strange performance of trying to say how you feel.

Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network and Fleishman Is in Trouble actor and acclaimed theater-maker was most recently praised for his Oscar-winning film A Real Pain.

Chowdhury, whose play Public Obscenities became a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, is experiencing yet another banner year: first with the Bushwick Starr, HERE Arts Center, and Ma-Yi Theater Company production Rheology (to be reprised at Playwrights Horizons next Spring), a collaboration with his mother Bulbul Chakraborty; with the sold-out, three-times extended production of Prince Faggot at Playwrights Horizons and its already twice-extended transfer at Studio Seaview; and now, in his collaboration with Eisenberg.