Jesse Eisenberg, Ralph Macchio, Carol Kane, and More Will Headline 2026 Chain Winter One-Act Festival

The 2026 edition of the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL will run February 5 through March 1, 2026, at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floors, New York, NY). A cornerstone of Chain Theatre's programming and a touchstone of New York City's theater scene, the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL has become one of the city's largest and most dynamic showcases for new work.
CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL is a carefully curated “mix-tape” of programming bringing together drama, comedy, and everything in between, welcoming Broadway actors, beloved television performers, and emerging voices to the same stage. The 2026 Winter Festival will feature more than 90 new plays and hundreds of artists, creating a vibrant playground for creativity that celebrates storytelling in all its forms. All non-union productions will be live-streamed and followed by a special moderated talkback with participating artists and Chain Theatre leadership.
“We don't do safe—we do real,” says Chain Theatre Artistic Director Kirk Gostkowski. “This is where audiences and artists meet on equal ground to explore the world as it is, and imagine what it could be.”
CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL boasts a technical team led by Dariel Garcia, with stage management by Megan-Sophie Gore
