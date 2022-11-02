Jenna Rubaii, Tony Vincent & More to Lead AVALONA Concert Workshop Presentation
AVALONA is conceived and created by award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and activist Dina Fanai.
Conceived and created by award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and activist Dina Fanai, AVALONA, An Immersive Musical, weaves together a multidimensional art form of song, storytelling, dance, digital projections, video mapping, and AI technology. AVALONA, with musical direction by Bob Kinkel, co-directed and produced by Hank Stampfl, and choreography by Natalie Lomonte, will receive a special two-day concert workshop presentation on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11 at 7:30 at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church (263 West 86th Street, NYC). For more information to purchase tickets visit AvalonaImmersive.com. To arrange industry tickets, please email info@avalonamusic.com.
AVALONA is a sacred place of magic, courage, and transformation... a place within us all. The performance takes you on a journey from darkness to light, from fear to freedom. Each audience member acts as "The Seeker" following the path of a woman who must make the conscious choice between life or death, to see or not to see. Her choice thrusts her into a beautiful, yet terrifying, odyssey. As the audience journeys with her, they are encouraged to step into their own light and discover our own truth.
"Music is a sacred expression and powerful force; a gift in which we can heal and connect more deeply within ourselves and each other. May we each experience and remember the truth of who we really are and find magic and peace in connection to earth."
- AVALONA writer/ director Dina Fanai
Cast includes Jenna Rubaii (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony Vincent (NBC's "The Voice." Broadway: RENT, American Idiot), Maya Days (Broadway: RENT, Aida), Madeline Serrano (Regional: Evita) and Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner) with ensemble members Kathy Liu, Maurice Ivy, Morgan Andrews, Curtis Thomas. Joie Giordano and Breanna Bella will understudy the lead roles.
The creative includes Alex Nero (Projection Designer/AI Visual Language), Liz Liguori (Lighting Director), Whitney Sprayberry (Co-Choreographer), Chloe Lowery (Casting/ Vocal Coach), Linds Cadwell (Chief Music Engineer), Pamela Lubell (Creative Director/Producer), Cassidy Hamilton (Associate Producer/ Casting Assistant),pre-recorded tracks produced by Dina Fanai & Bob Kinkel accompanied by live musicians including Chuck Palmer (Percussion) and Tom Valdez (Cellist).
Performance Details:
AVALONA, An Immersive Musical
With music, lyrics and direction by DINA FANAI
and musical supervision by BOB KINKEL
Thursday, November 10 & Friday, November 11 at 7:30 PM
St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church is located at 263 West 86th Street, NYC
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting AvalonaImmersive.com
Bios:
DINA FANAI
(Conceived by/ Director/Writer/Composer) is an award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer and activist. Dina has performed with, produced, arranged and written for artists including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Il Volo, Tina Turner "BEYOND" Project and Rocktopia on B'way. She has received grants & awards from The Songwriter's Hall of Fame and National Endowment for the Arts, has led tours & educational programs in the US and SE Asia. Through her company One Vision Music and new platform Power of Music Global, she continues to produce concerts and recordings supporting a wide variety of causes including people with disabilities, mental health awareness, women's empowerment & equality, LGBT, homeless children, climate change and animal rights. @avalonamusic
BOB KINKEL
(Producer/Music Supervisor) is a music producer and composer best known for his role as a co-creator/co-producer/co-composer and musical director of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He co-wrote TSO's 2 hit multi-platinum selling songs "Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)", and "Wizards in Winter" resulting in sales close to ten million. In the past 30 years, Bob has worked with artists such as Five for Fighting, The Who, Aerosmith and Genesis. He was educated at Columbia University & Hamilton College, and has received honors and awards from Williamsville Education Foundation and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. @kinkelbob
Cheryl Dennis
(Executive Consultant) is a producer, general manager, and entertainment executive with a background in managing award-winning Broadway theatre, Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, award shows, and A-list events in the Tristate area..
For more information visit AvalonaImmersive.com
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.
Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre
November 1, 2022
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the return of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (Under Milk Wood) and adapted & directed by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York). The cast of A Child’s Christmas in Wales will include Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.
Monica Bellucci to Star in MARIA CALLAS: LETTER AND MEMOIRS at the Beacon Theatre for One Night Only
November 1, 2022
Italian cinema icon Monica Bellucci will star in Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs at the Beacon Theatre for one night only on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00PM. Bellucci channels Greek opera legend Maria Callas in this one-woman show with text and stage direction by Tom Volf.
LIVING FOR SIS Variety Show to Premiere Tonight on Broadstream
November 1, 2022
Actress, activist, and sister to the people, Sis, has partnered with Broadstream to release her brand-new show Living For Sis, premiering November 1 exclusively on the streaming platform.
Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater
November 1, 2022
The New York Premiere of WHERE WE BELONG, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Get a first look at photos here!