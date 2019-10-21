Japan Society Presents TAITEN: NOH & KYOGEN

As part of Japan Society's 2019-2020 Performing Arts Season, the Society proudly presents an evening of traditional Japanese theater entitled Taiten: Noh & Kyogen. Rarely performed in the last century, Taiten is a modern noh play that was created to celebrate the Taisho Emperor's enthronement in 1912. In recognition of the arrival of the Reiwa era under Emperor Naruhito (the 126th Emperor), Kurouemon Katayama X, a renowned noh actor and scion of the Kyoto Kanze Association, remounts this historic noh play. Per tradition, the noh play is paired with a comedic kyogen piece. Noritoshi Yamamoto from the prestigious Yamamoto Tojiro Family from Tokyo performs Kagyu (The Snail), one of the most popular pieces from the traditional kyogen repertoire. Performances take place at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street) at 7:30pm on Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.

Noh, a form recognized on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, developed into its present-day recognizable form in the 14th century. Thus, even as the noh play Taiten was first performed over 100 years ago, it is still classified as a "modern" noh play. The story is about the god Amatsukami (Kurouemon Katayama X), who descends from the heavens for the emperor's inauguration ceremony to perform a ritual dance to bless the new era. As this piece was specially created to celebrate the transition of the throne, it has only been performed a few times in the past. Last fall, Yokohama Noh Theater commissioned Kurouemon X to revive Taiten as his family's Katayama Noh Theater in Kyoto was the venue for Taiten's premiere in 1912. Having never seen this play, as he began exploring this work, he serendipitously stumbled upon memos at home from his father, Living National Treasure Kurouemon IX (1930-2015), and his grandfather, Kurouemon VIII (1907-1963), that guided him in creating a new "Reiwa" version of the dance and music in Taiten for contemporary audiences. Following Yokohama Noh Theater's presentation in July 2019, this rare live performance arrives in New York coinciding with one of the most important imperial succession rites, the Daijosai, taking place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on November 14 and 15. Also known as the Great Thanksgiving Ceremony, this highly symbolic and important event features the new emperor offering freshly harvested rice to his past imperial ancestors and the gods. In accordance, this program brings a climatic and auspicious close to Japan Society's thematic fall Emperor Series in celebration of Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

As a companion piece to the noh play in this program Taiten: Noh & Kyogen, Noritoshi Yamamoto brings to life one of the most beloved pieces from the kyogen repertoire, Kagyu (The Snail). This tale recounts a comedic episode in which a master asks his servant to round up some snails. Since the servant has never seen a snail before, he catches a traveling priest who decides to play along in the deception. This humorous and frivolous journey perfectly balances the celebratory reverence of the noh play Taiten.

Kurouemon Katayama X (Performer, Taiten, noh) was born in 1964 as the eldest son of the late Yusetsu Katayama (Kurouemon IX), a Living National Treasure and Person of Cultural Merit. The Katayama family has performed noh in Kyoto for nearly 300 years. Kurouemon X trained under his father and the late Kanze Tetsunojo VIII. He has performed noh throughout Japan and participated in numerous performances around the world, including the Japan Society-commissioned new noh piece, Rikyu-Enoura, which had its world premiere at the Society in November 2017. Kurouemon X leads noh training classes at schools and has published a picture book on noh. Kurouemon X, designated by Kyoto Prefecture as a Person of Cultural Merit, has been honored with many awards including the Art Encouragement of Education, Culture, Sports and Science Minister's Newcomer Award.

Noritoshi Yamamoto (Performer, Kagyu (The Snail), kyogen) is the third son of Tojiro Yamamoto III. Born in 1942, he made his kyogen debut in 1947, playing the main character, or shite, in Iroha. In 1964, he won the prestigious Art Encouragement Prize in Japan. In 1976, he performed Tsuri Gitsune, which is considered the most challenging piece in the classic kyogen repertoire. He later won the Art Grand prize for that performance (2007). With his achievements, he was designated an Intangible Cultural Asset by the Japanese government in 1982 and honored with the Education Minister's Award for New Artists for his performance in Suo Otoshi and Hino Sake in 1990. In the U.S., he has performed in many cities including Washington, D.C., New York, San Jose, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. In 2004, he participated in a six-city tour to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans, San Antonio and New York that was produced and organized by Japan Society for the program "The 1st Noh and Kyogen Program Witnessed by Americans," celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the U.S.-Japan Treaty. Noritoshi teaches at Tama Art University and is an executive board member of the Association for Japanese Noh Plays.





