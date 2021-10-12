Japan Society Presents SHEEP #1 This November

Japan Society presents SHEEP #1, an inventive minimalist performance by NYC-based Japanese artist Sachiyo Takahashi. With two unique programs spanning four performances, SHEEP #1 delivers a one-of-a-kind object-theater performance performed live with musical accompaniment.

Inspired by the writings of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (Le Petit Prince), SHEEP #1 follows the adventures of a sheep in search of the meaning of life. NYC-based Japanese artist Sachiyo Takahashi (Nekaa Lab) manipulates tiny figurines which are magnified with a video camera and projected onto a screen in real time, combining live puppetry with cinematic presentation in a style the artist calls "Microscopic Live Cinema-Theatre."

With SHEEP #1, Takahashi explores the border between narrative and abstraction, generating dream-like fables for the subconscious through wordless storytelling, an electroacoustic soundtrack and live musical accompaniment. Takahashi was awarded grants by The Jim Henson Foundation in 2017, 2018 and 2021 for her innovative work in the field of puppetry.

More information at https://www.japansociety.org/arts-and-culture/performances/sheep-1

Four performances at Japan Society, playing November 4 through November 7, will deliver two distinct programs. Program A, featuring Emile Blondel on piano, will be performed Thursday, November 4 at 7:30pm (followed by a MetLife Meet-the-Artists Reception) and Sunday, November 7 at 2:30pm. Program B, featuring Kato Hideki on bass guitar, will be performed November 5 and 6 at 7:30pm.

All performances take place at Japan Society, located at 333 East 47th Street, between First and Second Avenues, accessible by the 4/5/6 trains at 42nd Street-Grand Central Station or the E train at Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street.

In-person tickets to this program are $23, $18 for Japan Society members. Tickets can be purchased online at japansociety.org or by phone at the Box Office, Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm at 212-715-1258. In compliance with CDC, New York State, and New York City guidelines, all visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a proper, secure-fitting mask at each performance. View our current visitor policies and safety protocols by clicking here.