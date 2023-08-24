James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, Lucie Arnaz & More to Join Michael Kirk Lane's Cabaret Conversations at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music has revealed new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its fourth year. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer Michael Kirk Lane, the series was the recipient of the 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Best Virtual Presentation. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest’s achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Joining Lane this fall are James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, and Lucie Arnaz. This online offering is perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form of cabaret, whether in NYC or elsewhere. Recordings of all previous editions, which include sit-downs with Chita Rivera, Lillias White, and Joe Iconis, are also available for purchase.



Tue, Sep 12, 2023, 7-8:30 pm ET

James Jackson, Jr. is an Obie Award-winner from Pulitzer and TONY Award-winning musical, A Strange Loop. Most recently seen off-Broadway in Michael R. Jackson’s White Girl in Danger (Second Stage, The Vineyard). His Cabaret/Solo work has been seen at The Provincetown Theater, Joe’s Pub, Chelsea Table + Stage, The Green Room 42, DROM, 54 Below, A.R.T.’s Club Oberon, Tin Pan Alley, and The Lyric Theatre of Los Angeles all alongside his Music Director of 12 years, Elliot Roth. James returns to Provincetown this summer at The Post Office Cafe in August and October. Co-host of Broadway-themed podcast and variety show 5 Questions with James & JAM , with TONY nominee John-Andrew Morrison. Find them at www.5QJandJ.com, where they’ve interviewed greats from Broadway and beyond including Bonnie Milligan, Elizabeth Stanley, Liza Kritzer, BD Wong, and Ryan Reynolds. On stage, James has also been seen — Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Whistle Down The Wind (National tour), Dreamgirls (DASH Award), The Wild Party(SpeakEasy Stage), Henri Gabler (Exigent). www.TheJamesJacksonJr.comand @JJacksonJr.



John-Andrew Morrison received a TONY Nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an OBIE Award for his work in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical A Strange Loop. He also was an Outer Critics Circle Honoree for his performance in The Off Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky. John-Andrew spent many years working at La Mama with George Ferencz as a member of The Experimentals. He is a co-host and co-creator of the web talk show 5 Questions with James and JAM with James Jackson Jr. He is also a guest interviewer for The Live at the Lortel podcast and served as the pride month and black history month social media curator for the Lucille Lortel Theater Foundation. John-Andrew made his 54 Below solo concert debut with No..Maybe..Why Not? He presented a cabaret show called Youngish at The Laurie Beechman Theater. He has been an adjunct lecturer in musical theater performance at The Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jamaica. John-Andrew holds a BA in Theater Arts from Brandeis University and an MFA in Acting from U.C.S.D.



Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 7-8:30 pm ET

Lucie Arnaz has been in show business for over 55 years. On Broadway and in London she’s been seen in They’re Playing Our Song, Lost In Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Pippin, and Witches Of Eastwick. She was also in the first national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Social Security, My One and Only, and Pippin. On television she has appeared on The Lucie Arnaz Show, Sons and Daughters, The Black Dahlia, The Mating Season, Who Gets the Friends?, Washington Mistress, and Here’s Lucy opposite her mother, Lucille Ball and brother, Desi Arnaz, Jr. On film she appeared in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Oliver, for which she received a Golden Globe Nomination.



She has performed as a concert and cabaret artist for over 30 years Including producing and starring in Babalu The Music of Desi Arnaz for The 92nd Street Y in 2010. She has multiple albums including Just In Time, Latin Roots, Lucie, Live! at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, and Lucie Live! from the Purple Room. Lucie has performed the opening number on the Academy Awards, at The White House, and Executive Produced the I Love Lucy 50th Anniversary Special(EMMY nomination) and Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie (EMMY winner).



With her brother she manages Desilu, too and with her husband, actor-author, Laurence Luckinbill, she manages five grown children and three grands.



Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 7-8:30 pm ET

Originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7. As a fan favorite and triple threat she was invited back for Drag Race All Stars 2and made it to the top 3 of All Stars 6. She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed Dumplin for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series AJ & The Queen, and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie, Hocus Pocus 2. When she is not touring the world, appearing in movies or performing live theatrical shows or being nominated for two Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards, Ginger can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva! You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, cookbook, Southern Fried Sass!



ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020. He also was the recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane “one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today.” Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane’s work “musical comedy heaven.”



Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane’s experience managing two of the city’s most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.



As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. “Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us.”



The 92NY School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.

Faith Prince: SING THE AUTHENTIC YOU! A Cabaret Performance Workshop

Faith Prince with Michael Kirk Lane and Alex Rybeck

Fri, Sep 22, 6-9 pm ET

Join Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Alex Rybeck, for an immersive two-day workshop designed to help you establish a profound connection to your material.



Through a series of thought-provoking discussions and informative sessions, the trio will provide valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering you to showcase the most authentic version of yourself on stage.



On Friday night, Michael Kirk Lane leads Cabaret 101, while Alex Rybeck offers personalized guidance on your song choice. Saturday features our master class with Faith Prince! Be ready to ask questions and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the specificity of your authenticity. Bring songs that reveal the inner YOU. We are pulling off the mask and presenting ourselves through song. This weekend is focused on doing good work and delving into the infrastructure of performance. It is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level!



12 performers will be invited to work directly with Faith Prince, others are invited to join the workshop as auditors.



Pre-Screening Process:



Performers interested in working with Faith Prince must register as auditors and complete the short pre-screening form included on the order confirmation.

If you are invited to work with Faith Prince, you will be contacted by the School of Music Office and an additional $300 tuition fee will be charged at that time.



Please note: students must register and complete the form no later than August 28 to be considered. Students chosen to perform will be notified on September 5.