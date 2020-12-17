JACKIE BEAT: CHRISTMAS IS NOT CANCELED With Alan Cumming, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho & More is Now On Demand

This year, there are no Rockettes at Radio City, Scrooge can't hoist Tiny Tim onto his shoulder for fear of COVID and The Nutcracker has been hobbled, but drag icon Jackie Beat wants you to know that CHRISTMAS IS NOT CANCELED! The big and bawdy, bold and ballsy queen's holiday shows are legendary, and this year (her 22nd annual holiday show) she's gone virtual, streaming her festive freak-out right into your living room. Whatever you celebrate, watch for Jackie's holiday classics and new song parodies aimed at everything you cherish. Plus, this year some of Jackie's closest "friends" have popped by to join in the holiday spirit! Who's that knocking on the door? It's Alan Cumming, Alaska, Alec Mapa, Alison Arngrim, Amanda Lepore, Babette Bombshell, BenDeLaCreme, Bianca Del Rio, Boomer Banks, Calpernia Addams, Christeene, Coco Peru, Conchita Wurst, Daniel Franzese, Elvira, Heklina, Jackie Hoffman, Jinkx Monsoon, Jun Nakayama, Kate Flannery, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho, Michael Urie, Murray Hill, Nina West, Parker Posey, Peaches Christ, Peppermint, Ross Mathews, Selene Luna, Sherry Vine, Tammie Brown, The Vivienne, Varla Jean Merman and Willam!

By popular demand, Jackie Beat: CHRISTMAS IS NOT CANCELED! is now available to watch On Demand through December 26. Tickets are $20 per device, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.