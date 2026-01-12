BALLET FLATS FOR DINNER Comes to SoHo Playhouse in February

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Flats for Dinner is coming to SoHo Playhouse next month. Performances will run February 5-8, 2026.

Ballet Flats for Dinner is an autobiographical solo comedy show written and performed by Bridget McGuire. A mix of stand-up and storytelling, Ballet Flats tells the story of McGuire's life growing up with intrusive thoughts with harm, a form of OCD.

From thinking she was pregnant at age 11, to wondering if she killed her friend's boyfriend at 25, to finally getting help at the ripe old age of 38, Ballet Flats will have you laughing the entire time and perhaps you'll walk away wondering, "Do I have OCD too?" (Don't worry, you probably don't.)

Run Time: 70 minutes

Age Recommendation: 16+