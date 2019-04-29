Industry Reading Set for New Play FOR BETTER FOR WORSE Starring Andrew Chappelle & Alison Luff

Producers Hunt Lowry and Reed Arnold (Dinner for Two, Lifeline) announced today that an industry reading of Arnold's play For Better For Worse will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at District Social (252 W 37th St.). The reading is directed by John Simpkins (Love in Hate Nation, The Black Suits). KGM Theatrical (Cleopatra, Puffs) serves as general manager for the reading. For Better For Worse stars Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Alison Luff (Margaritaville), and Eric William Morris (King Kong).

Three friends from college reconvene when Rose shows up at Ryan's wedding 6 years after breaking his heart to declare her love for him, and it falls to Mark, the polyamorous best man, to not let the complications of the trio's college years spin the wedding off the rails.

First produced in January of 2016 for two weekends at Playhouse West, a repertory theatre in Los Angeles, For Better For Worse received positive word of mouth and sold out performances resulting in a six week extension. The play was produced again at Playhouse West in November 2017 for four weeks. NoHoArtsDistrict.com called it "magic on the stage," Tolucan Times raved that it was "Laugh out loud funny, thoughtful, and extremely well acted," and Entertainment Voice said, "Full of dramatic tension and dumbfounding wit, For Better For Worse is not a play to be missed."

To RSVP, please email ForBetterForWorsePlay@gmail.com.

Reed Arnold (Playwright and Producer) is a playwright and screenwriter in New York City. His screenplay The 12 Days won Best Screenplay at the Deadcenter Film Festival in 2012, and his screenplay Dinner for Two won Best Comedic Screenplay at the 2016 Playhouse West Film Festival. His full-length plays For Better, For Worse and All is Fair have been staged in Los Angeles, along with his short play Lifeline, which was then adapted into a film that screened in several festivals in 2018. His one-act play The Last First Date was staged as part of the Samuel French Off Off Broadway Festival in August 2018. Reed's dark comedy feature film Hired Grace goes into production at Votiv Films later this year.

Hunt Lowry (Producer) is a producer in Los Angeles, California, and has produced such films as Donnie Darko, The Last of the Mohicans, A Time To Kill, A Walk to Remember, and The Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood. He lives in L.A. with his wife, Christine.

KGM Theatrical (General Manager) is a New York City based theatrical general management firm representing live entertainment globally. Credits include: Cleopatra, Heartbreak Hotel (Chicago), Puffs (Off-Broadway), Rock of Ages (Broadway), Fela! (Broadway, Tours), A Night with Janis Joplin (Tour), Reasons to Be Pretty (Broadway), The 39 Steps (Broadway), The Homecoming (Broadway), Talk Radio (Broadway), Heathers (Off-Broadway), Altar Boyz (Off-Broadway), and many more. kgmtheatrical.com

John Simpkins (Director) has directed World Premieres of the three-time Drama Desk nominated Bloodsong of Love: The Rock and Roll Spaghetti Western (Joe Iconis/ Ars Nova); The Black Suits (Joe Iconis/ Kirk Douglas Theatre); Legendale (Fredericia Teater, Denmark); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The Bus (59E59 Theatre); ReWrite (Urban Stages); The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks (Lucille Lortel); Things to Ruin (co-conceived and directed at Ars Nova, Second Stage). Regional: Quartet (Sharon Playhouse - starring Elizabeth Franz); Georgie (Sharon Playhouse - starring Ed Dixon); The Black Suits (Barrington Stage - starring Ben Platt); Merrily We Roll Along (Sharon Playhouse - starring Jason Tam, Lauren Marcus, A.J. Shively); Legendale (Dayton Human Race - starring Max Crumm); Damn Yankees (Engeman Theatre - starring Andre De Shields, Felicia Finley); Hairspray (NC Theatre); A Wonderful Life (Engeman Theatre); Annie & Cabaret (Sacramento Music Circus); Evita (Lyric Theatre Oklahoma). John is Head of Musical Theatre at Penn State University. Current projects include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis); For Better, For Worse (Reed Arnold); A Hero's Tale (for Fredericia Teater); The Last Day (Mike Reid/ Sarah Schlesinger); The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs). www.john-simpkins.com

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

