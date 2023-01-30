INNER CIRCLE Extends Again Off-Broadway

Asi Wind's Inner Circle has been extended again to May 28, 2023.

The show plays at The Judson Theatre (243 Thompson Street) and opened on September 18. It was originally scheduled to end on January 1, extended through April 2, and now to May 28.

Asi Wind's Inner Circle has transformed The Judson Theatre into a unique space. The show marks the New York producing debut of David Blaine with whom Asi has worked for 15 years. Blaine calls Asi his "favorite magician" and says that his act "is certain to have any crowd screaming, sometimes crying, and always inspired."

Penn & Teller, whom Asi fooled on their TV show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," said, "Asi is one of the best magicians we've ever seen. We love him. He's great. Go see him." Watch Asi fool Penn & Teller here; that appearance on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" garnered over 13 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show.

Enter Asi Wind's Inner Circle -the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

The show's creative team is John Lovick (Director), Adam Blumenthal (Production Designer) and ARCANA (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. Along with David Blaine, the show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, and Winston C. Simone. KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP), and Advertising is Situation Interactive.