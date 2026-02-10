ILL-Abilities Breakdancing Troupe to Perform at New Victory Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Victory Theater will present the New York premiere of No Excuses, No Limits, an awesome breakdancing and storytelling show by the international all-star dance crew ILL-Abilities, from March 7 to 15, 2026.

ILL-Abilities gets its name from the custom in hip-hop culture of using a negative term to describe something positive. Rather than meaning “sick” or “unwell,” the “ill” in ILL-Abilities refers to the incredible, intricate talent of its crew members. Featuring an international cast of b-boys with disabilities, No Excuses, No Limits is 60 minutes long with no intermission and is recommended for everyone ages 6+.

The ILL-Abilities crew came together in 2007 with the goal of competing and performing internationally. The ILL-Abilities crew performed at the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games! Additionally, four members performed during the Paris 2024 Olympic breaking competition – a true sign of hip-hop's inclusivity. Today, ILL-Abilities continues to inspire awe and optimism, sharing their stories with motivational entertainment programs and theatrical dance performances worldwide.

This March, audiences at the New Victory Theater will have the unique opportunity to experience No Excuses, No Limits as the dancers will travel from seven countries across the globe: Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the U.S., to bring the show to the birthplace of hip-hop, New York City.

“We are delighted to present this inspiring and interactive dance party from ILL-Abilities' spectacular crew of breakers,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Children and adults alike will be wowed by their dance moves as well as the stories they share which encourage inclusivity and positivity.”

“We are so excited and honored to be performing at the New Victory Theater. This is truly a dream come true, and being able to share our stories and our passion in the city where hip-hop was created makes it even more special. We're extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, Founder and Artistic Director of ILL-Abilities.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.