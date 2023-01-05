I LOVE MY FAMILY, BUTâ€¦ Will Premiere Next Month at Soho Playhouse

Collaborators Lauren Gundrum and Brandon Lambert are set to premiere their debut musical, I Love My Family, But..., at Soho Playhouse from February 23-April 8, 2023. With books & lyrics by Gundrum and book, music & lyrics by Lambert, this musical centers on how a family is always there for you - in all the wrong ways! I Love My Family, But... is directed by Guy Stroman (Forever Plaid) and features music direction by Alex Ratner and choreography by Sierra Barnett. The opening is set for Thursday, March 9 at The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam St, Manhattan). Tickets are now on sale at www.ilovemyfamilybut.com.



Join Timmy, his parents, and their firecracker neighbor Claire on an 80-minute tour through life's wildest ups and downs. Whether it be the birds and the bees talk, funerals for pet fish, or asking for a divorce, this hilarious new musical will leave you screaming "that's my family!"



Reflecting on I Love My Family, But..., Gundrum and Lambert remarked, "We started writing comedy songs together in 2017. After four songs we noticed a pattern: all of them were milestone family moments with a twist. Sixteen songs later, we had a musical about a lovingly awkward family going through life's most important moments in their own weird yet caring way. I Love My Family, But... is intentionally not an epic tale; it's about life moments we all experience, the joy and frustration, and celebrating that with song."

Gundrum and Lambert have several projects in development including Jane, an original musical inspired by conservationist Jane Goodall.

The cast for I Love My Family, But... includes J.D. Daw as Frank, Julian Diaz-Granados (Dear Evan Hansen, Ruben and Clay's Christmas Show) as Timmy, Jennifer Dinolfo as Claire, and Katie Oxman as Martha with pianist Alex Ratner.



Twenty-one performances of I Love My Family, But... will take place February 23-April 8, 2023, at The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam St. in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 PM with an additional performance at 7 PM on Monday, March 13, and no performance on Saturday, March 18. Doors and the bar open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Critics are welcome as of February 25 for an opening on Thursday, March 9. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, starting at $49, can be purchased at www.ilovemyfamilybut.com.

Form Theatricals (Anthony Francavilla and Reed Ridgley) serves as General Manager.

Please visit www.ilovemyfamilybut.com for more information.