Houses on the Moon Theatre Company Names New Board Chair and Managing Director

Houses on the Moon Theater Company has appointed Jeremy Handelman as Board Chair and Meghan Dunne as Managing Director, marking a new chapter of leadership and growth for the company.

brings extensive experience as a theater, video, and livestream producer, with Broadway credits including The Kite Runner and Tony Award-nominated productions John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons and On the Town. His Off-Broadway work as Lead Producer or Executive Producer includes Brooklyn Crush (formerly F#%king Up Everything, a New York Times Critic’s Pick) and the critically acclaimed The Chekhov Dreams. Jeremy is the founder of Off The Leash Productions, producing marketing, entertainment, and performance video for a wide range of cultural and commercial institutions. During the COVID lockdown, he became a leader in livestream production, spearheading projects for many organizations including the Irish Embassy, YWCA of NYC, Ogunquit Playhouse, Working Theater, and the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. His earlier media career included senior executive roles at CBS Sports and Wink Communications, and he has served as a proud Houses on the Moon Board member since 2018. BA: Brown University; MBA: New York University.

Meghan Dunne

is an accomplished arts administrator with over 20 years of experience in fundraising and management across dance, music, opera, and theater. Meghan has worked on behalf of artists, performing arts organizations, educational institutions, and independent producers to secure support from major public and private funders, including the National Endowment for the Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, the New York State Economic Development Fund, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Productions managed by Dunne have been presented by leading institutions such as Brooklyn Academy of Music, Irish Arts Center, The Kitchen, The Joyce Theater, and New York University. Her background also includes corporate leadership experience managing events, capital projects, and business operations for law firms and professional service organizations. Meghan holds a BFA magna cum laude from Ohio University and an MBA with Distinction from LIU Brooklyn. She has served as HOTM’s Development Manager since November 2024, and is proud to continue supporting the company as Managing Director.

Together, Handelman and Dunne bring a powerful combination of artistic sensibility, operational expertise, and strategic leadership that will support Houses on the Moon’s continued commitment to socially engaged, artist-driven theater.