Heath Saunders Joins the Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT: WELCOME TO OUR TABLE

Musical Theatre powerhouse Heath Saunders will appear alongside veterans of Shakespeare's Globe, The Royal Shakespeare Company, and Shakespeare in the Park, in Food of Love's new interactive twist on The Bard.

Saunders, who made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, was last seen in Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's new musical Alice By Heart.

Performances of Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table will be held virtually on Friday, November 13th (8pm EST) and Saturday, November 14th (3pm EST) with streams available through 6pm on Monday, November 16th. Proceeds from each ticket will benefit Food Bank For New York City.

Choose your own adventure with three tiers of experience:

· Born Great: Includes the link to the livestream and digital downloads that set the stage AND your table for our show.

· Achieve Greatness: For friends tuning in alone! Includes the link to the livestream and a gift basket full of props, effects, and tasty treats delivered right to your kitchen table. Enough food for one guest!



Proceeds from this ticket will help to feed someone in need for a week.

· Greatness Thrust Upon: For friends & family tuning in together! Includes the link to our livestream and a gift basket full of props, effects, and tasty treats delivered right to your kitchen table. Enough food for 3-4 guests!

Proceeds from this ticket will help to feed a family in need for a week.

Guests from outside the continental United States have access to a special ticket type including bonus digital content and recipes for our theme cocktails and baked goods.

Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table is Produced by Food of Love (Drama Desk-Nominated: Midsummer: A Banquet and Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost) and Evolving Door Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now through November 9th at www.foodofloveproductions.com.

