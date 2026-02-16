HOW TO BECOME A SAINT to Debut at NYC Fringe Festival 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Butch Mermaid will present How to Become a Saint (while wearing pants) written and performed by Lex Alston, Becca Canziani, Brooke Ferris, Lynn Hodeib, and Ania Upstill. Our creative team includes Milo Robinson and Ruby Goldner. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Wild Project with performances on Wednesday April 1 at 7:40pm, Thursday April 2 at 6:00pm, Friday April 3 at 7:40pm and Saturday April 4 at 2pm. Tickets are sliding scale, $20 suggested, and are available for advance purchase now.

Welcome to Saints' Heaven, and congratulations for being here! You must be really great. Today is St. Marinos' Saints Day and we're so glad that you could join the other Canonized to celebrate him. The Angels have helped him prepare his reenactment for you all, and we hear that Jesus is making a cake. We might even have a special guest arriving - have you ever heard of Joan of Arc?

How to Become a Saint (while wearing pants) uses clown, physical theater and music to explore sainthood. We highlight three saints who had major transitions in their lives: St. Marinos (female to monk), Margery Kempe (mother to virgin), and Joan of Arc (country girl to gender nonconforming military leader and icon). By looking at their stories, we ask: who gets to be a saint? What stories do we want to celebrate? And how does cake taste so good?