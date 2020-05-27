Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

HERE@Home Presents a Stream of RED FLY/BLUE BOTTLE

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  
HERE@Home Presents a Stream of RED FLY/BLUE BOTTLE

HERE@Home presents a stream of Red Fly / Blue Bottle by Christina Campanella & Stephanie Fleischmann today, Wednesday, May 27 at 7pm EDT. The production will be available through June 30.

Watch HERE: bit.ly/HERElive

A clock explodes. A man departs for destinations unknown. Hypnotic songs fill up an empty house as a lone woman peers through her microscope. Composer/performer Christina Campanella spins a sonic web that traces a young woman's discovery of her companion's deployment to a secret war and the steps she takes to make sense of his absence.

HERE asks that you please give $5, $10, $25 (or more) on Facebook or at here.org to tip the artists who worked on the show.


Next on Stage


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • J. Percy Page High School Students Compose, Record Song From Their Homes