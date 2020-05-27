Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

HERE@Home presents a stream of Red Fly / Blue Bottle by Christina Campanella & Stephanie Fleischmann today, Wednesday, May 27 at 7pm EDT. The production will be available through June 30.

Watch HERE: bit.ly/HERElive

A clock explodes. A man departs for destinations unknown. Hypnotic songs fill up an empty house as a lone woman peers through her microscope. Composer/performer Christina Campanella spins a sonic web that traces a young woman's discovery of her companion's deployment to a secret war and the steps she takes to make sense of his absence.

HERE asks that you please give $5, $10, $25 (or more) on Facebook or at here.org to tip the artists who worked on the show.

