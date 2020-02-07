HERE Presents Le Théâtre De L'Entrouvert's ANYWHERE Featuring Ice Puppetry

HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) continues its 2019-2020 season with the New York premiere of Anywhere from Le Théâtre de l'Entrouvert. Freely inspired by the novel Oedipus on the Road by Henry Bauchau, Anywhere evokes the long wandering of Oedipus, who abandons his throne and sets out on a journey, accompanied by his daughter Antigone. The fallen Oedipus appears as an ice puppet that gradually turns into water then into mist and disappears in the Erynian Forest -- the place of clairvoyance. It is an inner evolution represented through the metamorphosis of water.

In a society where reality is drained of its meaning, space and time of their substance, and we are cut off from our true existence in this glossy world of superficiality, is there any room for those who do not participate in the power game, for those who stumble, those who search and lose themselves? Anywhere traces with gentleness and strength a poetic journey, in black and white, of fire and ice, which speaks to us about our bodies, our fragilities, our wanderings in the infinite circle of renewal.

Anywhere is a presentation of HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program (Basil Twist, Artistic Director) and was created by Elise Vigneron and Hélène Barreau in 2016. It has since toured extensively, including performances in China, Germany, Italy, Korea, and last year in the London International Mime Festival.

Five performances of Anywhere will take place March 11-14 at HERE Arts Center with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 8:30pm and Sunday at 4pm. Critics are welcome as of March 11, which will also serve as the official opening. Tickets, priced at $25-$45, can be purchased by visiting here.org or by calling 212-352-3101. In person sales at the box office after 5pm only on performance days and two hours prior to curtain for matinees. For Group Sales, contact tickets@here.org.

Anywhere is presented as part of a pair of puppetry productions with Kalan Sherrard's KOSMOS INVERS: The Morphology of XOS. Tickets to both can be purchased as a Puppet Pairing package for $40.

About Le Théâtre de l'Entrouvert

The Company of the Théâtre de l'Entrouvert was created in 2009 by Elise Vigneron, an artist whose background in art, circus performance and puppet theatre influences all of her work.

At the crossroads of many disciplines, Théâtre de l'Entrouvert focuses on a contemporary approach to the art of puppet theatre while drawing inspiration from the past. The organization's main artistic goals are twofold: firstly, developing an artistic language which speaks directly to the senses and the unconscious, and secondly, plunging the audience into an intimate and common experience.

Past productions have included Vigneron's solo work Traversées (2009), which placed the four elements (water, earth, air, fire) alongside unsettling images; Traversées/Fragments (2011), which incorporated music by Emilie Lesbros and Pascal Charrier; Impermanence (2013), created with dancer and tightrope walker Eléonora Gimenez as an experimentation with the medium of ice; and the immersive piece L'Enfant (2018).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You