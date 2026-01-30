HANS LITTEN: THE JEW WHO CROSS-EXAMINED HITLER to Offer$ 29 Rush Tickets

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The World Premiere of Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler, which is beginning performances on January 30, 2026 is offering $29 RUSH tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app (for iOS or Android) on the day of the performance, beginning at 9AM. Rush tickets are released on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rush tickets offer a chance to purchase exclusive, discounted tickets for each performance day starting at 9 AM (blackout days may apply). You can secure these tickets digitally via your phone for convenience. Log into the TodayTix app and unlock rush on the show's page. Set alert for rush tickets availability.

Based on a remarkable true story, Hans Litten centers on the brilliant young Jewish lawyer who, in 1931, did the seemingly impossible: he called Adolf Hitler to the witness stand and publicly exposed the future dictator’s embrace of political violence, two years before Hitler rose to power. The play moves from the charged atmosphere of Berlin courtrooms to the brutal reality of Nazi concentration camps, tracing Litten’s unwavering commitment to justice, reason, and human dignity.

At once intellectually thrilling and emotionally devastating, Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler is a powerful reminder of how fragile democracy can be, and how profound the impact of individual moral courage remains.

The cast features Daniel Yaiullo (Off-Broadway: 1+1) as Hans Litten, alongside Stan Buturla (The Country Play), Zack Calhoon (It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play), Robert Ierardi (West Side Story, West End), Whit K. Lee (The Far Country, Atlantic Theater Company), Barbara McCulloh (Peter Pan, Broadway), Dave Stishan (Once), Marco Torriani (The Green Veil), and Mark Eugene Vaughn (Richard II).

The creative team includes Alex Roe (Scenic Design), Anthony Paul-Cavaretta (Costume Design), and Alexander Bartenieff (Lighting Design).

Photo credit: Ben Hider