Greg Brostrom Will Take Over For Javier Muñoz in A SIGN OF THE TIMES For Five Performances

Greg Brostrom will star in the lead role of Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign of the Times for five performances (March 2, 3, 5, 6, and 9). Brostrom will be taking over the role from Javier Muñoz, who will be on location shooting a film.

Muñoz will perform the weekend performances Saturday, March 7 and March 8 and will return for the remaining run on Tuesday, March 10, through the end of the run on April 4, 2020. A Sign of the Times began performances on February 17 and opened on February 27 at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street). Tickets are $49-$69.

A Sign of the Times is an epic theatrical exploration of life, loss, hope, and time. At a personal and professional crossroads, a man becomes a Stop/Slow traffic controller outside a construction site to catch his breath and simplify his life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein, and more visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Though he tries valiantly to distract himself from the pains in his present from his recent past, it's through the saving grace of time that he reclaims his future. Join him for his entertaining and soulful investigation of life's meaning in an uncertain world. Part joyous comedy, part thoughtful tragedy... it is the entirety of life in 95 minutes.

Greg Brostrom Off Broadway/Regional: Richard III, Agent in The Hope Hypothesis, De Guiche in Cyrano, Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Sir Fopling in Sir Fopling Flutter, and many others. TV Appearances: "Mr. Robot," "FBI," "Emergence," "Blacklist," "Tommy," "Blue Bloods," "Hostages," "Power."





