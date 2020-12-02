Grace McLean Celebrates IN THE GREEN Album With Virtual Concert

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 original cast recording of In the Green - the new musical by Grace McLean - will be released on CD online and in stores on Friday, January 15. The album is currently available on digital and streaming formats. In addition, McLean will perform selections from In the Green, in addition to music from her upcoming solo album, in a special virtual concert via Rockwood Music Hall on Monday, December 14 at 8:00 PM Eastern. For tickets please visit the venue HERE. In the Green features orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul, and music direction by Ada Westfall. To order the album, which is produced by Dean Sharenow, Grace McLean, and Kris Kukul, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/inthegreen

In the Green, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3, tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta. The cast features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.

When In the Green opened at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater in the summer of 2019, The New York Times praised its "bold musical experimentation... generated by an ace team." It was hailed as "a propulsive, haunting burst of musical-theater energy" by New York Magazine. According to Time Out New York, "the music is heavenly: a dazzling combination of folk, funk and pop."

In addition to being developed through a series of workshops at LCT, In the Green also participated in The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival's new works program "The PiTCH" in 2018.

In the Green is now available for licensing through and published by Dramatists Play Service Inc.

Ghostlight previously collaborated with McLean on The Liz Swados Project and the original cast recordings of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Alice by Heart.

Grace McLean is an actor, singer and songwriter. LCT3: In the Green. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (also Off-Broadway, A.R.T.). Other New York theater includes Cyrano (The New Group), Alice by Heart (MCC), Brooklynite (Vineyard Theatre), Bedbugs!!! (Arclight), The World is Round (BAM), Sleep No More (McKittrick), Twelve Ophelias (Woodshed Collective), Hell House (St. Ann's Warehouse), La MaMa Cantata (La MaMa). Grace toured Pakistan and Russia as an artistic ambassador with the US State Department and her band performed in the 2015 and 2016 Lincoln Center American Songbook series. She is the recipient of a 2017 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center. She has developed work at CAP21, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Goodspeed, The Orchard Project, and The MacDowell Colony. Her upcoming album of original music is planned for release later this season www.gracemclean.com

