Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended Off-Broadway
Special guests include Joe Iconis, Ariel Elias and more.
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received an extension of its run - new dates are November 17th, 18th and 19th at 9:00pm, in addition to the remaining original run dates of November 9th, 10th and 12th, also at 9:00pm.
Fresh off his critically acclaimed performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, comedian and storyteller made his off-Broadway debut at the storied Soho Playhouse with Chris Gethard as his special guest on opening night. Each night will feature a special guest opener, listed below, with more guests TBA:
November 9th - Joe Iconis (composer, Be More Chill)
November 10th - Ariel Elias (comedian as seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a viral video in which she handled a beer-throwing audience member like a class act)
November 11th - Josh Gondelman - (Desus & Mero, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
November 12th - Sam Morrison (solo Show 'Sugar Daddy' ran to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival)
All performances are at 9pm. Click here for ticket information.
Solo begins with a declaration: "I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don't have any friends." Over the next 60 minutes, Gabe attempts to explain why, analyzing the "30-year old bros" in his life, high-school relationships, his first drunken attempt at stand-up, summers at a camp for children with chronic illnesses, and many more stories of young love, friendship, heartbreak, and Taco Bell.
Solo is produced by Caitlin Cook and Mahmood Aladadweh, Ophira Eisenberg serves as Creative Consultant, and Greg Walloch is story producer.
ABOUT GABE MOLLICA
Gabe Mollica is a comedian and writer living in Astoria, Queens. He's performed his critically acclaimed hour "Solo," a show about friendship, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Manhattan's prestigious 59east59th street Theatre, and cities across the globe including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Albany, and Dublin, Ireland. He has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour on NPR, BBC Radio 4, and wrote for the 2020 and 2019 New York Video Game Awards with the writers of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He performs nightly in New York City.
For more information: www.gabemollica.com
