GROWING UP GONZALES Comes to the Chain Theatre in March

The One-Man-Show that took NYC by storm from 2010 to 2018 will return to New York City for four shows. GROWING UP GONZALES, the story of two estranged brothers torn apart by their father's death are brought back together by a magical evening of discovery, love and forgiveness.

Antone Pagan stars in this gritty Bronx Tale written and directed by Felix Rojas. Antone is a veteran of the theater and a lifetime member of the Actor's Studio. Some of Antone's credits include, West Side Story, Stripes with Bill Murray, Law and Order, El Cantante with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Dirty Dancing, The Warriors and The Sopranos just to name a few. Antone is excited to continue the streak of excellence that is GROWING UP GONZALES.

GROWING UP GONZALES opened at The Janus Playhouse in the upper east side of Manhattan in 2010 for a four-week run. It was extended several times by popular demand and ultimately ran for six years and over four-hundred shows. It toured the country, including Puerto Rico and won numerous awards. Film writer, director and producer Rashaad Ernesto Green called it, "A Love Letter to The Bronx." Writer Felix Rojas remembers how the audience reacted to the show. "People used to tell me that Gonzales changed their lives. There were family reunions in the audience where siblings hadn't seen each other for decades due to family conflicts." The show is being filmed in hopes of securing a deal to bring Gonzales into living rooms around the world.

Our Technical Director and lighting designer is Emmy Award winner, James (Prez) Carter. The Music Composer is Arturo Ortiz. Growing Up Gonzales' Executive Producer is Linda Garcia.

Growing Up Gonzales opens on Friday at 7pm March 20th, 2026, followed by two shows, 3pm and 6pm on Saturday March 21st and a 3pm show on Sunday March 22nd at The Factory Series at the Chain Theater 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd floor.