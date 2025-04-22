GODDESS Extends Through Early June at The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has extended the upcoming musical GODDESS. After a successful world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, GODDESS will make its debut in New York. The production will begin in the Newman Theater on Tuesday, April 29, and will now run through Sunday, June 8.

GODDESS comes to The Public for its New York premiere featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book and direction by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, additional book material by James Ijames, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this new musical is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self.

The GODDESS cast includes Brandon Alvíon (Ensemble), Jason Bowen (Madongo), George Brown (Understudy), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Ahmed), Melessie Clark (Griotrio/Understudy), Zachary Downer (Ensemble), Amber Iman (Nadira), Arica Jackson (Rashida), Ayana George Jackson (Siti), Quiantae Mapenzi Johnson (Ensemble), Christina Jones (Ensemble), Parris Lewis (Understudy), Kareem Marsh (Swing), Nayah Merisier (Swing), J Paul Nicholas (Hassan), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Ensemble), Teshomech Olenja (Griotrio/Understudy), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Jasmin Richardson (Ensemble), Awa Sal Secka (Griotrio/Understudy), Austin Scott (Omari), Teddy Trice (Ensemble), Ekele Ukegbu (Understudy), Wade Watson (Ensemble), Reggie D. White (Balozi), and Christopher Henry Young (Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, puppet design by Julian Crouch, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Thomas Schall is the production’s fight consultant. Karishma Bhagani is the cultural consultant. Original casting for GODDESS was by Whitley Theatrical and Public Theater casting was by Taylor Williams. The music team for GODDESS includes music supervision by Marco Paguia, music coordination by David Lai, and music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr. Victoria Navarro serves as the production stage manager and Tesia Childs and Giselle Andrea Raphaela are the stage managers.

Comments