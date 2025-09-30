GINGER TWINSIES to Present 'Let's Get Together' Talkback Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ginger Twinsies will present a “Let’s Get Together” Talkback Series at the Orpheum Theatre in celebration of the final weeks of Nick Parker and Meredith Blake’s engagement the smash-hit limited engagement, now through October 25.



In celebration of their final weeks of camp, the Marvas have organized several talkbacks with the cast, moderated by creator/director Kevin Zak and others to be announced. We invite you to join us throughout the month of October for laughs bigger than Meredith’s hat.



LET’S GET TOGETHER Talk Back Series:

Monday, October 6: Featuring Grace Reiter (Chessy), Jimmy Ray Bennett (Martin), and Mike Liebenson (Understudy) with a moderator to be announced.

Thursday, October 9: Featuring Lakisha May (Elizabeth James), Matthew Wilkas (Nick Parker), and Casey Whyland (Understudy) with a moderator to be announced.

Tuesday, October 14: Moderated by Kevin Zak and featuring Aneesa Folds (Hallie), Mitch Wood (Lizard/others), and Omolade Wey (Understudy)

Tuesday, October 21: Moderated by Kevin Zak and featuring Russell Daniels (Annie) and Phillip Taratula (Meredith Blake)



You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.



Written and directed by Kevin Zak, Ginger Twinsies is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. Previews began on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 25, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre. The comedy celebrated its opening night on July 24, 2025.



The lineup of hilarious New York actors and comedians bringing double trouble to Ginger Twinsies includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.