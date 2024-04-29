Free Weekly Speakeasy Drag Show DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S Announces May Special Guests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joanne Trattoria has announced the special guests for the month of May for Drag Me To Joanne's, a free speakeasy drag show hosted by Jupiter Genesis. The special guests announced are Mystery Mel Kiki (May 1), Elle LC (May 8), Chase Runaway (May 15), Rify Royalty (May 22), and Essa Noche (May 29).

Every Wednesday, the performance will begin at 5:30pm and run throughout the evening with a break between 7:00pm and 7:30pm and then will continue until 9:00pm. Reservations can be made for anytime from 5:15pm until 8:30pm.

Weekly performances began on Wednesday, February 14 with a sold-out opening night which was hosted by Jupiter Genesis.

Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.

Hosted by the sensational Jupiter Genesis, the show will rotate New York's best drag artists from week to week (and yes, there will be ample Lady Gaga action). The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever. Joanne Trattoria's full Italian menu will be available during performances.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drag Me To Joanne's is the only free weekly speakeasy drag show on the Upper West Side. For reservations, text ‘DRAG' to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.

Drag Me To Joanne's is produced exclusively by Jessee O of G L I T A NYC and co-produced by Jupiter Genesis.

Play Broadway Games