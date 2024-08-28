FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Begins Previews This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song, begins previews this Friday, August 30th Off-Broadway at THEATER555. The award-winning musical parody of Broadway shows and stars will open Thursday, September 19th. All preview tickets August 30th through September 16th are $30. After opening all tickets are $79.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, &Juliet, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also roast the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.



Gerard Alessandrini says “I am thrilled that this latest incarnation of the show that I had been preparing for more than a year, can now open Off-Broadway, where Forbidden Broadway has felt at home for over 40 years. The exciting new Broadway season has inspired me to create a barrage of theatrical zingers, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present this edition in New York after all.”



Featured in the cast are Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland) Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist



In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton (musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).



The playing schedule for FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is as follows: Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM and Sundays at 3PM and 7:30 PM and Mondays at 7:30PM.

