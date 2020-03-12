Ensemble Studio Theatre Will Postpone Programming Due to COVID-19

Ensemble Studio Theatre has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

In light of the announcement from the state & city government, and to ensure the safety of our artists, staff and audiences, Ensemble Studio Theatre will be postponing all programming beginning tonight, Thursday March 12, including the Youngblood In-Progress readings (Mike Pence Sex Dream, Running While Black and Bird in a Rib Cage), as well as our upcoming production of Redwood. EST will reconvene in 30 days to evaluate future programming. The EST Box Office will be reaching out to ticket buyers for Redwood in the coming days. Ticket buyers may also reach out directly to the Box Office about refunds or exchanges by emailing boxoffice@ESTnyc.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You