Emmy Award Winner Ella Miller Will Host Talkback With the Cast of DUALITY

Emmy Award winner Ella Miller will join the cast and playwright of Duality, a new Off-Broadway production premiering later this year, following the matinee performance on Saturday December 14, 2024. The drama is written and will be directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

Duality will have its world premiere on December 6, 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run, with previews scheduled for December 4th and 5th.

