Eleri Ward Celebrates New Folk Take On SONDHEIM In NYC At Rockwood Music Hall

New York singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will celebrate the new album A Perfect Little Death from GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS with a special concert at Rockwood Music Hall (196 Allen Street, NYC) on Monday, October 4 at 7:00 PM. Tickets, which are $15, are available HERE. The event will coincide with the album's CD release online and in stores on Friday, October 1.

A Perfect Little Death, which is currently available in streaming and digital formats, is an expansive folk reinvention of the one-of-a-kind Stephen Sondheim canon, rendered with ethereal, melancholic guitar arrangements. After gaining a viral TikTok following, Eleri's project was released as a digital album to great acclaim and impressive streaming numbers, and will be followed by national tour dates over the next year. Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/aperfectlittledeathPR

A Perfect Little Death - called "an incandescent new record" that is "something genuinely new" from American Theater Magazine - features 13 songs varying from "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" to "Loving You" to "Take Me to the World," leading you through an acoustical Sondheim journey the evokes golden hour. Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of "Every Day a Little Death" in 2019, Eleri has now crafted this project to be her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie folk music, embodied by swirling harmonies and her original point of view. The album is produced by Eleri Ward.

Eleri recorded all of the songs in the closet of her apartment during lockdown, following many requests for an album release after posting a video of "Johanna (Reprise)" on TikTok. With over 42k views, she was immediately inspired to expand and share this project further, and the album was complete within a month. Each arrangement is singular, thoughtful, and weaves in and out of darkness and light.

Kurt Deutsch, the label's founder, says: "Eleri Ward's A Perfect Little Death is simple, haunting, and beautiful. I was deeply moved by the sheer creativity of this project, and how she blends Sondheim with a singer/songwriter aesthetic in a totally modern way. The album is one of the discoveries of the year and Ghostlight Records is thrilled to release such a distinctive recording."

Eleri Ward is an New York City-based actor, singer, and musician, who makes pop music of her own, having debuted her first release in May of 2020. She has been singing and acting since she was eight years old, and has always strived to carve out her own space with the uniqueness she brings to the theater. Eleri studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music before transferring and graduating from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater and an emphasis in Songwriting, which shows itself clearly in the way she has taken on the Sondheim canon. www.eleriward.com @eleriward