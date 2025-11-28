Eleanna Fin Joins the Cast of ALWAYS YOUNG at Theater for the New City

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eleanna Fin will take on the role of Little Short Sally in Always Young, a new musical opening at Theater for the New City. The production runs January 15 through February 1, 2026, with rehearsals already underway.

Inspired by Kidults, the acclaimed London musical that premiered in 2024, Always Young explores the humor, chaos, and transformation of adolescence through a blend of nostalgia, tall tales, and original music. Written and directed by Mark Tunstall, the show follows a group of teenage outsiders as they navigate school life, first crushes, and the path to self-discovery.

The creative team includes Tunstall (book, direction, lyrics, and composer), with original music by Lulu Chen, Tom Hatfield, Tiffany Lovegrove, Carlo Villa, and Tunstall, and choreography by Tony Azzaro.

The cast features Mark Tunstall as Haywire, Eleanna Fin as Little Short Sally, Tony Azzaro as Joe Smiley, Lexi Rosenblum as Tiffany Olsen, Zach Liddick as Moel, Marion Avila as Celia Bott, Mark Edelstein as Greasy Gary, Lily Aman as No-Name Jones, Max Hunkler as Quiet Thomas, Braderick Morrison as Hairy Harry, and James Freeman as Johnny.

Set in the 1980s, Always Young examines how childhood memories, friendships, and family dynamics shape the adults we become. Early industry buzz has already sparked conversations about a potential future Broadway transfer.

SHOW DETAILS

Dates: January 15 - February 1, 2026

Venue: Theater for the New City, Manhattan

Producer & Production Manager: Michelle Plevin

Production Company: Rooms11 Productions

Written & Directed by: Mark Tunstall

Music by: Lulu Chen, Tom Hatfield, Tiffany Lovegrove, Carlo Villa, and Mark Tunstall

Choreography: Tony Azzaro

More information: www.alwaysyoungthemusical.com/cast-and-creative

Tickets: www.alwaysyoungthemusical.com/tickets