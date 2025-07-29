ESTHER MADE ME DO IT To Be Presented At The Tank's LimeFest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor will present their new play Esther Made Me Do It, directed by Annie G. Levy, as a part of the Tank's LimeFest. LimeFest runs August 4-24 and features new, zesty works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, non-binary, or gender non-conforming.

Esther Made Me Do It can be seen at LimeFest on August, 11th at The Tank, with additional performances taking place at The RAT in Brooklyn, NY on August 8th, 9th, & 10th.

At the heart of Esther Made Me Do It are Naomi (Clara Dossetter) and Ruth (Laura Herskov), two best friends navigating their relationship to Judaism and each other. As they prepare to audition for their local Purim shpiel, Naomi is determined to land the role of Esther and launch her theatrical career. Ruth, however, grapples with feelings for Naomi and must decide how much longer she can put her friend's ambitions before her own. These two theater-obsessed, opinionated teenage besties lead audiences through a complex, often humorous exploration of growing up, devotion, and the intersections of Jewish and Queer identities.

As The League of Cincinnati Theatres raves: "So funny! Quick verbal taffy pulling! This show produced by Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor brings energy, comedy, and truthful storytelling together in such a beautiful way."

About the Team:

Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor met at Smith College and became fast friends, bonding over their love of Barbra Streisand. They wrote Esther Made Me Do It together in late 2023, it then had its world premiere at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival as a one act in 2024.

The cast will feature Clara Dossetter as Naomi and Laura Herskov, recent credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Herbert Von King Park) and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Chance Theater), as Ruth. Annie G. Levy whose work has been seen at The Tank, HERE, City Center, Access Theatre, and many others is set to direct.

LimeFest Time & Date: Monday, August 11th at 7:00pm

Venue: The Tank

Address: 312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018

Tickets: Available through The Tank NYC ($20/$30/$40)

Runtime: 70 minutes without intermission

The RAT Times & Dates: Friday, August 8th at 6:00pm; Saturday, August 9th at 5:00pm; Sunday, August 10th at 2:00pm

Venue: The RAT

Address: 68 Jay St., Suite 117, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Tickets: Available through The RAT NYC ($25.63)

Runtime: 70 minutes without intermission