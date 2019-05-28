ENTER LAUGHING Extends Through June 16th

The York Theatre Company announces a one-week extension of the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical. The production features book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, direction and musical staging by Stuart Ross, music direction by Phil Reno, and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee.

Enter Laughing: The Musical will now continue through Sunday, June 16, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue) where performances began May 7, 2019.

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Foreman, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser(Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals) as Marvin. Please note: Joe Veale (The Rivals) will play the role of David Kolowitz and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Parts One and Two) will play the role of Marvin on Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

The creative team includes James Morgan (sets), Tyler M. Holland (costumes), Ken Billington & Jason Kantrowitz (lights), Julian Evans (sound), and Brooke van Hensbergen (props). The Production Manager and Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





