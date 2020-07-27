E.E. Adams Announced as the Winner of New Light Theater Project's 2020/2021 New Light New Voices Award

The Annual Literary Prize Goes to Adam's INK'DWELL, Chosen From Over 500 Submissions

New Light Theater Project has announced that the 2020/2021 New Light New Voices Award, their annual literary prize, goes to E.E. Adam's INK'DWELL, chosen from over 500 submissions.



"Adams' script impressed our readers and panel because of its extraordinary theatricality and powerful, intimate story," says NLTP Artistic Director Sarah Norris.



When Kendra's brother dies in a tragic accident, she returns to her family's summer home in Martha's Vineyard. As she searches for the truth about his death, she finds herself haunted by a childhood ghost story.



Ink'dWell was named a Playwrights Center Many Voices Fellowship Semi-Finalist, Screencraft Stage Play Competition Finalist, and was developed at Fresh Ground Pepper's BRB Retreat.



Due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of theaters across New York, Ink'dWell will receive virtual development support this fall in lieu of a production at this time.



"New Light New Voices is dedicated to uplifting emerging writers in order to foster an ensemble-based approach to producing new work," explains Norris. "Even though we will not be in a theater or rehearsal space for the foreseeable future, NLTP is committed to supporting Adams' script however we can in a virtual setting, highlighting its potential between artist and online viewers."



Along with Adams' script, three superb finalists were chosen: Jahna Ferron-Smith's The Woods, Bella O'Brien's water from the river is also in the sea, and Jerrica White's Rape Game.



Past New Light New Voices winners include: Andrew Rincón's I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo & Juliet (postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19), Ray Yamanouchi's The American Tradition, Dan Giles' Breeders, and Anne Adams' Strange Country.



E.E. Adams is a NYC based writer and actress. Her full-length plays include Ink'dWell (Playwrights' Center Many Voices Semi-Finalist), Snow Globe (AMiOS First Draughts Commission), and A Creation Myth (Weston Fine Arts Award Winner). Her work has been developed with Fresh Ground Pepper, AMiOS, The Daughters of Troy, Brown University, and the University of San Diego. As an actress, her TV credits include Succession (HBO) and Forever (ABC). She has appeared in productions at the Ensemble Studio Theatre, Ars Nova, The Old Globe, Barrington Stage Company, and The Actors' Theatre of Louisville. Adams holds a B.A. with Honors in Literary Arts from Brown University and a MFA in Acting from The Old Globe/USD. She will be pursuing her MFA in Dramatic Writing at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts in the fall.

