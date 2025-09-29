Dates Set for TARTUFFE Starring Matthew Broderick and More at NYTW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Theatre Workshop has revealed today dates, ticket information and additional creative team members for the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.), directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson (Teeth).

Joining the creative team will be NYTW Usual Suspect and two-time Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly (Teeth) as choreographer, with original music by Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things). Tartuffe will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on November 28, 2025, with opening night set for December 16, for a limited run through January 11, 2026.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery. Choreography is by three-time Princess Grace Award winner Raja Feather Kelly.

The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan Haddad as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ike Ufomadu as Valére.