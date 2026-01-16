The American Theatre of Actors All-Stars Return in Ken Coughlin's MISSED COMMUNICATIONS

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre of Actors will present the world premiere of Missed Communications, a poignant new play written and directed by ATA elder statesman Ken Coughlin.

Opening January 28 at the Beckmann Theatre, the production features a powerhouse cast of "ATA All-Stars," bringing to life a story of family, estrangement, and the silent gaps that define our lives.

A Story of Reconciliation and Secrets Missed Communications follows the journey of David, who returns to his family home after five years of total estrangement. As the family navigates his sudden reappearance, the play delves into the circumstances of his departure and the shifting dynamics of those he left behind. Through a series of revelations, long-standing "missed communications" are exposed and corrected, ultimately leading to the startling truth behind his return.

The "All-Star" Cast The production features a distinguished ensemble of veteran performers well-known to the New York independent theater community:

Valerie O'Hara

Thomas J. Kane

Laurie Rae Waugh

Michael Bordwell

A Production with a Purpose This play carries a profound personal mission. Ken Coughlin has dedicated Missed Communications to Michelle Gonzales, a very dear friend who was recently given a terminal cancer diagnosis. In a tribute to their friendship, a piece of Michelle's own story has been woven into the script.

The production serves as a call to action for the theater community. Anyone wishing to offer support to Michelle Gonzales and her family go HERE

Coughlin, an award-winning actor and director, has been performing at the American Theatre of Actors since 1994. In the past 31 years, he has acted in over 100 plays, showcasing his versatility across numerous genres. His talents extend beyond acting to include singing, guitar playing, songwriting, directing, and even playwriting.