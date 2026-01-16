AMT Theater Premieres New Musical THE PAPARAZZI

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AMT Theater has announced the premiere of THE PAPARAZZI, a new original musical featuring music and lyrics by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello. Performances will run from March 4 through April 11 at AMT Theater, located at 354 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

Directed by Nancy Robillard with musical direction by David Wolfson, THE PAPARAZZI centers on Christie Barnes, a young journalist from Kansas who arrives in New York City hoping to build a meaningful reporting career. When she accepts a job at the New York Beacon, the city’s most notorious tabloid, Christie initially views the position as a temporary opportunity. As she becomes immersed in celebrity-driven journalism and paparazzi culture, the story traces her growing moral conflict and the personal consequences of prioritizing access and ambition over ethics.

The production is the latest in a series of original works developed at AMT Theater, which was founded by Tapper during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Broadway remained closed in 2021, Tapper began designing and constructing the venue, which officially opened in 2022 and has since hosted theater and film projects. Tapper is a Peabody Award winner whose body of work includes multiple musicals, documentaries, and published books, including the documentary Broadway: The Jewish Legacy and Broadway: The Golden Age. His recent documentary This Ordinary Thing is currently screening at festivals.

The cast of THE PAPARAZZI includes Emily Bacino Althaus, William Warren Carver, PJ Cirino, Jake Evans, Gabi Garcia, Alex Herrera, Sydney Kamel, Julia Meadows, Austin Mirsoltani, Brogan Nelson, Dan Olson, and Jack Rasmussen.

The creative team features scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Cathy Small, lighting design by John Burkland, and sound design by Ryan Marsh. Stage management is led by Annie Beller as production stage manager, with Michael J. Reilly serving as assistant stage manager. Sharon Osowski is general manager, Tamara Flannagan is production manager, Joan Pelzer is marketing director, and press is handled by Pete Dorton.

Performances of THE PAPARAZZI will take place Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $55, with discounted $25 tickets available for seniors and students. Tickets and additional information are available by calling 917-388-2630 or through AMT Theater’s official channels.