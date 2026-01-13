Daniel Bravo Hernandez, Keith Contreras and More to Star in SPREAD at INTAR Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for the World Premiere of Spread by 2025 Bruntwood Prize International Award winner Jesús I. Valles and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. Spread will begin previews on Saturday February 21, 2026 at INTAR Theatre, with an opening night set for Monday March 2, and a limited run through Sunday March 22, 2026.

The cast of Spread will feature Daniel Bravo Hernandez (Romeo + Juliet), Keith Contreras (The Coast Starlight), Danny Gómez (A Boy Called Lobo), Ishmael Gonzalez (& Juliet), and Jaden Perez (Two Bird, One Stone).

At a high school in Austin, Texas, four ninth-grade boys gather at lunchtime to make “spread,” or “Texas prison brick” from their snacks – dry ramen, hot chips, beef jerky, beans, hot water, all cooked in a bag. Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan play fight, tease, talk shit, and try their absolute best to be friends to each other on the brink of adulthood. Spread offers a glimpse inside the fullness of all a ninth-grade lunchtime might contain: all the brutal, sweet ways we might try to be with one another.

Spread will feature Scenic Design by Rodrigo Escalante (O.K.!), Costume Design by Christopher Vergara (Franklinland), Lighting Design by Christina Watanabe (Evelyn Brown), and Sound Design by Michael Costagliola (The Siblings Play). Teniece Divya Johnson (Slave Play) is the Fight & Intimacy Director, pau is the Stage Manager and Alejandra Lucero is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Bass/Valle Casting.