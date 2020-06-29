DPS On Air This Week Features Tracy Thorne

This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features actor and playwright Tracy Thorne ("We are Here") performing a new short play called "End of Days: The Minor Considerations List" which is also available to license for livestreaming productions from Dramatists Play Service.

"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Lauren Gunderson ("The Book of Will"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood"), Debra Messing ("Will & Grace"), John Turturro ("The Big Lebowski"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), Daphne Rubin-Vega ("Rent"), Chris Bauer ("The Wire"), Yul Vazquez ("The Outsider"), Annika Boras ("Prodigal Son"), Daniel Oreskes ("Oslo"), Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"), Molly Bernard ("Younger"), Anna Baryshnikov ("Dickinson"), Teddy Bergman (director "KPOP"), Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock"), and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Gunderson,, Donald Margulies ("Dinner with Friends"), Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Ken Urban ("The Awake"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), Alena Smith ("Dickinson," "The New Sincerity") and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.

License or read the play here: https://www.dramatists.com/cgi-bin/db/single.asp?key=6195

