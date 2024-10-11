DIRTY LAUNDRY Extends At WP Theater Through Late October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of Dirty Laundry has extended its limited engagement through October 27th at WP Theater. Playwright Mathilde Dratwa said, “It's thrilling to sit in the theater and watch audience members respond to the performances of this phenomenal cast. I'm so glad that even more people will get to gasp, laugh, and cry with us!”

The production stars Sasha Diamond (WP’s Regretfully, So the Birds Are, Significant Other) as Red, Mary Bacon (Rock N’ Roll, Arcadia) as Blue, Amy Jo Jackson (“Dicks: The Musical”) as Green, Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, “Blue Bloods”) as Me, Emmy Award nominee Richard Masur (Prayer for the French Republic, “Younger”) as My Dad, and Drama Desk Award nominee Constance Shulman (“Orange is the New Black”, The Rose Tattoo) as Another Woman.

Dirty Laundry is a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa (Milk and Gall, A Play about David Mamet Writing a Play about Harvey Weinstein) and directed Off-Broadway by WP’s former BOLD Associate Artistic Director Rebecca Martinez (Sancocho, The Comedy of Errors). Set Design is by Raul Abrego, Costume Design is by Lux Haac, Lighting Design is by Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Hair Design is by Brittany Hartman, Intimacy Direction is by Judi Lewis Ockler, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Fran Acuña-Almiron and Celina Revollar. Casting by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A. Performances are at WP Theater.

After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, lust...and household chores. Meanwhile, a Spin Cycle of voices pings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? And maybe more importantly–how do you clean all that Dirty Laundry? By special arrangement with Spark Theatrical/Laurie Bernhard, Dirty Laundry runs from September 21 through October 27, and celebrated its official opening night on October 6.



Comments