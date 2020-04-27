DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT Adds Additional Online Live Performance May 2

After selling out the first three weeks of "Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live" live streams, Peter Michael Marino once again shares the notorious tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical "Desperately Seeking Susan," on Saturday, May 2 at 6:30. 20% of the proceeds will go to the Pittsburgh Fringe, which has moved to a digital platform in the wake of the pandemic.

In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond. Experience this notorious award-winning tale LIVE on your computer.WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 2

WHERE: Your computer or tablet

HOW MUCH: $10

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/pittsfringe

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

SHOW SITE: www.seekingtheexit.com





