Crystal Skillman's OPEN to Host Special Performance Benefiting The Center

Following the Off-Broadway premiere of Crystal Skillman's Award-Winning play Open at WP Theater, the production will present a special night where a portion of the proceeds will go towards change.

On Wednesday, July 16th, ten percent of the proceeds from the 7:30pm performance of Open will benefit The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center. The performance will feature Open's understudy, Lily Ali-Oshatz, in the role of The Magician. Lily Ali-Oshatz will also perform the role of The Magician on Saturday, July 19 at 3pm and Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30pm.

After the performance there will be a post-show talk back discussion on "Finding Hope in Resistance," moderated by playwright Crystal Skillman with writer/filmmaker Brooke Berman (Ramona at Midlife), Vahni Kurra (Girls Write Now), Writer/Activist Francis Madi (The New York Immigration Coalition), Adam Odsess-Rubin (National Queer Theater) and Lily Ali-Oshatz

"Open has brought hope to so many people," shares Open's author Crystal Skillman. "I wanted to build a community around the play and try to build experiences post-show that would help lift up communities and conversations around the play's themes but also shine a light on the good work being done to provide safety and work towards change. Sometimes like magic, the good work around us can be invisible, and by honoring the work of the Center, we help their tremendous programs continue and also reflect on actions we can take to lift up the LGBTQIA+ community in times when the rights of same-sex marriage and partnership is under fire."

"The Center is an invaluable resource to the LGBTQIA+ communities of NYC, and we want to spread the word about this incredible organization by shedding light on all that they do and giving proceeds to help them continue their essential work," said director Jessi D. Hill. "The story of Open now directly involves the Center as Kristen's partner Jenny works there, and it's become an important part of their love story."

"As the night came together, we found partnership with so many great organizations doing great work for the female, LGBTQIA+, and immigrant communities, we wanted to involve them in our panel," adds Skillman. "We're honored Girls Write Now, National Queer Theater, and The New York Immigration Center will join us. We're calling the night 'Finding Hope in Resistance' because our aim is to inspire our audience by giving them tangible ways to find help and support their communities after experiencing this impactful production."

In Open, a woman called The Magician appears to pantomime a myriad of tricks, but there's no illusion. Her act reveals she is attempting the impossible-to save the life of her lover, Jenny. Open is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. Sometimes the only magic we have is hope.