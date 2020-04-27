Craig Baldwin, Justin Blanchard and More to Star in Red Bull Theater's Online Reading of THE WITCH OF EDMONTON
Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special FREE programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19: Thomas Dekker, John Ford & William Rowley's The Witch of Edmonton, featuring members of the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2011 Off-Broadway production: Craig Baldwin, Justin Blanchard, Carson Elrod, Christopher Innvar, Carman Lacivita, David Manis, Christopher McCann, Amanda Quaid, Everett Quinton, Antoinette Robinson, Miriam Silverman, Derek Smith, Raphael Nash Thompson, Sam Tsoutsouvas, and Charlayne Woodard. The FREE livestream event will be broadcast on Monday, May 4th at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, and at VIMEO.
This informal event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In this adaptation of the original Jacobean play, this classic rips open the dark underbelly of a small town with humor and pathos. As the lives of its inhabitants-a witch, a fool, a young man, his two wives, an angry mob, and one very devilish dog-intersect in spellbinding ways, the power of a community for both good and evil is revealed.a??
"We want to engage you and our entire community with something stimulating and of genuine value. We're not promising a finished performance, but rather a unique way to experience the rarely seen The Witch of Edmonton,. We're thrilled to reunite most of the company of artists that brought this play to life with our 2011 Off-Broadway production and welcome some other wonderful new talents to the project for this livestream benefit occasion," said Jesse Berger. a??
This unrehearsed reading will feature Craig Baldwin, Justin Blanchard, Carson Elrod, Christopher Innvar, Carman Lacivita, David Manis, Christopher McCann, Amanda Quaid, Everett Quinton, Antoinette Robinson, Miriam Silverman, Derek Smith, Raphael Nash Thompson, Sam Tsoutsouvas, Charlayne Woodard. Each will zoom in from wherever they are practicing social distancing. The reading will feature music by Daniel Levy, composed for the original production directed by Jesse Berger.
Red Bull Theater LIVE launched Monday, April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production. These informal FREE events are designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestreams will be available at Red Bull Theater's website at redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, and at VIMEO.
Next up for Red Bull Theater LIVE is CORIOLANUS on May 18th, which Red Bull Theater produced Off-Broadway in 2016 followed by a??THE REVENGER'S TRAGEDY by Thomas Middleton (a hit of Red Bull's 2005-'06 season) on June 1st and Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, the most acclaimed comedy of the 2016-'17 season, on June 15th.