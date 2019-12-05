Courtney Reed & More Will Star in Signature Theatre's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director) New York premiere of Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, directed by Chay Yew, featuring songs by Dengue Fever. The production will play from February 4 to March 8, 2020 with opening night set for February 24, 2020 in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). Click here for more information.

The cast includes Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, Joe Ngo as Chum, Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

The creative team for Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), David Weiner (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Luke Norby (Projection Design), Matt MacNelly (Music Supervision) and Unkle Dave's Fight-House (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is Charles M. Turner III and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, the New York premiere of this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history. It launches Steinberg Award-winning playwright Lauren Yee's Residency 5.

Additionally, Signature Theatre will host several special events at The Pershing Square Signature Center in conjunction with its run of Cambodian Rock Band. Signature Spotlight Series is sponsored by American Express.

Talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team for this production will also take place following the performances on Thursday, February 13; Thursday, February 27 and Thursday, March 5.

On Sunday, February 9 at 6:30pm, Signature Theatre will host an Asian American night. This night will be dedicated to audience members of Asian descent, to celebrate the New York Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band. There will be a pre-show chat with playwright Lauren Yee, as well as a post-show happy hour. To access tickets for this night, use the code CRBAA.

