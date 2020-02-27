Clubbed Thumb's Return Engagement Of TUMACHO Extends At The Connelly Theater

Tony Award-nominated and five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Bulger, Associate Artistic Director; Quinn Metal Corbin, Advancement Director) announced that, due to popular demand, the return engagement of Ethan Lipton's TUMACHO, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman will add one week of performances. First seen in the 2016 SUMMERWORKS season, TUMACHO began performances on February 17 and officially opened on Saturday, February 22 at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street). The run will now conclude on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.artful.ly/clubbedthumb.

Once again, the citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation--or an even bigger tyrant--when a fiend from the past comes to town?

The cast of TUMACHO features Bill Buell (Ink), Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (Well, upcoming: A Thin Place), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play), Andrew Garman (The Christians - Lortel, Drama Desk nominations), Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) and Chinaza Uche ("Dickenson").

TUMACHO features set design by David Zinn (The Humans, Fun Home), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario D. Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me) and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler (seven seasons of Summerworks). Shelley Miles will be the Production Stage Manager. Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Time by David Cale) serves as music director and will perform in the production.



In his review of the original production, The New York Times's Ben Brantley named the show a Critic's Pick, saying: "This impeccably inane horse opera...plays dizzily with historical notions of American manliness (just pronounce its name), in a willfully absurdist key. ... Mr. Lipton takes up arms to disarm, with a cathartic exercise in wish fulfillment that even as it draws blood (in a variety of ways), drains the testosterone from the classic shoot-'em-up."

General admission tickets for TUMACHO are $45; reserved seating is available for $60. Student tickets are $30. A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available for each performance on TodayTix.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. The play began a national tour in January 2020.





