Clubbed Thumb to Present One-Week Extension for DEEP BLUE SOUND

Clubbed Thumb will present a one-week extension for the return engagement of Deep Blue Sound, written by Abe Koogler and directed by Arin Arbus.
Presented in residence at The Public Theater, Deep Blue Sound began previews on Tuesday February 25 and opened on Thursday March 6, 2025. Previously set to close on Saturday March 29, Deep Blue Sound will now run through Saturday April 5 in the Shiva Theater at The Public.
On an island in the Pacific Northwest, the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod. Friendships fray, tumors grow, new love blooms, wood is chopped, poems are written. The seasons change. Will the whales ever return?
The cast of Deep Blue Sound includes Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), who won an Obie Award for her performance, as well as Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Crystal Finn (Usus), Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding (Midnight Coleslaw's Tales from Beyond the Closet!!!), Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Armando Riesco (Water by the Spoonful), Lortel and Drama Desk nominee Arnie Burton (Dracula: A Comedy of Errors), Ryan King (Racecar, Racecar, Racecar), and Carmen Zilles (Epiphany).
Deep Blue Sound features set design by the Obie Award-winning and Tony Award nominated collective dots (Romeo + Juliet), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Jagged Little Pill), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Fat Ham). Kristy Bodall serves as the Production Stage Manager.
Performances will run Monday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 3:30pm. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance on March 19 at 3:30pm. There will be no performances on Friday March 7, Saturday March 8 at 3:30pm, and Monday March 17.
Audiences will be required to wear a mask on Saturday March 15 at 3:30pm. There will be a captioned performance on Saturday March 22 at 3:30pm and audio description will be offered during the 3:30pm performance on Saturday March 29.
Deep Blue Sound originally premiered as part of the 2023 Summerworks festival of new plays. Highlights from the previous 26 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Rinne Groff, and Susan Soon He Stanton; and premieres by Anne Washburn, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.
