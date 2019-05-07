Climate Change Play CONTINUITY Begins Performances At Manhattan Theatre Club On May 8

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Continuity, the new play by Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds, American Hero) and directed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), begins performances tomorrow at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street). Opening night is set for Tuesday, May 21.

The cast of Continuity features Max Baker (1984, The Explorers Club), Jasmine Batchelor (The River), Rosal Colón ("Orange is the New Black," Between Riverside and Crazy), Curran Connor (Pidgeon, A Picture of Autumn), Garcia ("Tales of the City"), Darren Goldstein (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, The Madrid), Alex Hurt (Cardinal, The Whirligig) and Megan Ketch (The Big Wedding, "American Gothic").

A sheet of ice sits in the desert of New Mexico. A mad eco-terrorist plants a bomb in order to save humankind. A beleaguered film crew tries to get in one last shot before losing the light. In Continuity, storytelling and science collide with hilarious and devastating consequences. The play asks, "How do we keep going when hope can seem as fictional as a Hollywood ending?" and also, "What's for lunch?"

Continuity's creative team includes Adam Rigg (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

The Studio at Stage II has been partially underwritten with a major grant from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

Continuity was commissioned and produced by MTC with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as part of The Sloan Initiative: Setting the Stage for Science and Technology. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

