Cast of Montana Actors Will Come to New York to Perform in THE HARVEST

Montana Actors' Theatre is spotlighting the cast of The Harvest - a new family drama set to run Off Broadway, November 6–22 at Chain Theatre. Written and directed by Jason Pyette, the production follows six adult children who reunite to help bring in the crop as their father's health declines. The grim economics of modern farming and the emotional weight of legacy collide in a deeply human story that unfolds against the backdrop of Big Sky Country.



As old rivalries reignite and grief simmers beneath the surface, the siblings must navigate their individual desires, regrets, and responsibilities. A fragile unity begins to form—until an unexpected shift throws everything into question. In its intimate, character-driven storytelling, The Harvest explores what it truly means to come home—and what happens when that home can no longer hold you.



This is not the Hollywood version of Montana glamorized in Yellowstone, but a more honest portrayal of a rural America. The production's cast elaborates on this:



“The Harvest is really just about the push and pull of family relationships—but it's also tied to the struggles a lot of real family farms are facing in parts of the country people often write off as ‘flyover.' It feels personal, because all of us in the cast are from rural Montana, and many actually grew up on farms and ranches like the ones in the play,” says Grant Olsen, who plays Alan. “At the same time, we're a group of actors who've trained and worked in places like London and Los Angeles. So the show has this mix of real-life authenticity and a kind of polish you'd expect in New York. For me, it's exciting to share it here, because it connects two worlds - the one we come from, and the one we get to perform in now.”



Pam Veis, who performs in the role of the family matriarch, Anna, says: "The dynamics within this farm family are likened to the unpredictable weather they rely upon - a delicate balance of sun and storm. Like periods of drought, prolonged silence or resentment can lead to barren emotional relationships within the home. Similar to an unpredictable, volatile storm, anger can appear out of nowhere bringing a torrent of grievances that tear through the family. The Harvest is not merely a struggle against unpredictable weather and a collection of crops, but a mirror reflecting the human condition."



Brian Gregoire, who plays Mickey in the production, says: “This story highlights how tricky family relationships can be. In the same breath, it asks, ‘What did you want to be when you grew up?'—and, ‘How did that work out?'