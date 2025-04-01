Cast Set for F***ED UP FAIRYTALES At NYC Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Sun Performance Company has revealed the full cast for F***ed Up Fairytales premiering at the New York City Fringe Festival this April.

The cast will feature Crystal-Marie Alberson (Letter of Marque Theater Co. & Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble), David Anthony (3 Pints Shy, NY Renaissance Faire), Eric Austin (Drunk Texts, Story Pirates Podcast), Rick Benson* (Proud, Pirate Pete), Grayson Bradshaw (Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre), Giordano Cruz* (Untitled Calamity Jane Play), Claire Dempsey* (Allerleirau), Kiki Dowell (James and the Giant Peach in VA), Ally Harwell*(Our Home on Ludlow), Maera Hagage* (Untitled Calamity Jane Play, Elephant), Orlando Rodriguez* (Proud), Sydney Speltz (Sasha Bell's Drag Race, Accomplice NYC), Joel Trinidad (Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Asia Premieres) and Laura Walter* (A Very Merry Immigrant Christmas). *denotes ensemble member of Rising Sun Performance Company

Rising Sun Performance Company in association with Durnmoose Entertainment will present F***ed Up Fairytales written by Michael Hagins and directed by Akia Squitieri and Rachael Langton. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) with performances on Monday, April 7th at 7:00pm, Thursday, April 10th at 8:00pm, Sunday April 13th at 2:00pm, Tuesday, April 15th at 9:00pm, Sunday, April 20th at 2:00pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Get ready for a wild ride as F***ed Up Fairytales turns classic fairy tales upside down and inside out in this bold, interactive, 21+ theatrical experience! Rising Sun Performance Company invites you to join the most unexpected re-imaginings of beloved tales, each twisted into something completely new and exciting.

Step into Hansel & Gretel as a thrilling manga saga, dive into The White Snake reimagined as a raunchy slapstick comedy, and experience Rumpelstiltskin as a gripping film noir. Watch Rapunzel's high-octane spy adventure unfold before your eyes, and brace yourself for Little Red Riding Hood's spine-chilling horror adaptation.

Another twist: F***ed Up Fairytales is interactive! Each night, the show rotates and YOU, the audience, will help determine which three stories will be performed. With immersive elements and drinks on tap to fuel the fun, you'll be part of the action, influencing the adventure as it unfolds in real-time.

The creative team includes costume design by Tiffini Minatel Schreiber, properties design by Liane Diep, sound design by Max Feldman, production stage management by Romanti Mata, and creative consultation from David Andrew Laws (Co-Creator, Twenty-Sided Tavern).

Comments