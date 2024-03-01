Cast Recording Of FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL is Available Now Digitally

Center Stage Records has released the world premiere cast recording of West End-bound Figaro: An Original Musical. The recording is currently available digitally on all major platforms and at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

Figaro: An Original Musical has a book by Ashley Jana and WILL NUNZIATA with music and lyrics by Jana. Nunziata is set to direct the West End premiere later this year.

Set in mid-1800s Italy, Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a traveling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

The album features the talents of Cayleigh Capaldi (Titanique), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Ashley Jana, Lily Bell Morgan (Cocomelon), Benjamin Pajak (Oliver!), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), and Jayke Workman (Chicago).

The album is produced by Ashley Jana, WILL NUNZIATA, Grammy Award & Tony Award winner Van Dean and Grammy Award & Tony Award nominee Mia Moravis. Andrew Byrnes and Tony Award nominee Michael Lamon are Associate Producers.

Center Stage Records founder Van Dean said, “Ashley Jana is an extraordinarily gifted composer whose keen pop sensibilities combine perfectly with her soaring melodies and dramatic writing style to create a modern musical theater score that I believe will win her many new fans. With a story shaped by Jana and director/co-librettist, WILL NUNZIATA, Figaro: An Original Musical is poised to be a very exciting addition to the musical theater landscape.”

Sold out weeks in advance, the live world premiere cast album release concert for Figaro: An Original Musical will take place on Monday, March 4th at 7PM ET in New York City at GreenRoom42. However, livestream tickets are available for purchase at: https://tinyurl.com/FigaroAlbumRelease.