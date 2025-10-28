Caitlin Kinnunen To Star In PREDICTOR New York Premiere at AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen will star as Meg Crane, the woman who invented the home pregnancy test, in the New York Premiere of Predictor, written by Jennifer Blackmer and directed by Alex Keegan at The AMT Theater.

PREDICTOR is a play about the real-life inventor Meg Crane, who, in 1968, turned a paperclip box and a spark of defiance into one of the most revolutionary inventions of the 20th century-the home pregnancy test. A comedic drama inspired by the true story of the woman who challenged the system and gave women the right to know. It's a witty, theatrical, and sharply feminist story-blending Mad Men-style corporate satire with heartfelt moments of empowerment.

The cast will feature Caitlin Kinnunen (Tony nominee for The Prom), Jes Washington (White Woman, Black Boy at Theater Row with director Austin Pendleton), Lauren Molina (John Doyle's Sweeney Todd; Rock of Ages at New World Stages/Broadway), April Ortiz (In the Heights on Broadway/National Tour), John Leonard Thompson (Boardwalk Empire), eric tabach (Seagull: True Story with En Garde Arts), Nick Piacente (Goldie, Max, and Milk at 59E59), Adrienne Wells (the ripple, the wave that carried me home with Yale Rep), and Jose Maria Aguila (A Legendary Romance at Williamstown Theatre Festival).

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Cat Raynor (FISH with Signature Theatre), Costume Design by Alicia Austin (Stargazers with Page73; You Will Get Sick at Roundabout), Lighting Design by Zach Blane (Suicide, Incorporated at Roundabout), Sound Design by Daniela Hart (Happy Life with The Hearth; Pleasure Machine with Colt Coeur), Noel Nichols (First Down at 59E59), and Bailey Trierweiler (Becoming Eve at NYTW) from Uptown Works NYC with Assistant Director Sarah Shapiro (Leave if No Response at The Tank), and Production Stage Manager Hethyr Verhoef (Show/Boat: A River with Target Margin/Under the Radar).